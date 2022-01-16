-
The National Weather Service issued a wind chill advisory until Tuesday morning for interior Bristol Bay, including Koliganek, New Stuyahok and as far…
As temperatures drop, snowflakes are less likely to stick together in colder weather. That snow also tends to trap more air, so there’s a higher chance of…
It's been a cold start of the year in Bristol Bay — the wind pushed temperatures to -40 in some areas. But that subzero weather is on its way out. Port…
A large storm system is expected to roll through the Bristol Bay region later this week. The system will likely result in some heavy rain and strong…
The head of the US National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration came to Alaska Tuesday. She accompanied the Secretary of Commerce, who was…
Unseasonably warm weather is expected to impact much of southern Alaska for the rest of this week. The National Weather Service has issued a special…
The National Weather Service is rolling out some significant changes to the marine weather forecast for the Bristol Bay region. KDLG’s Mike Mason has the…
Unseasonably hot temperatures will continue in Dillingham the next several days. A high pressure ridge is stuck over interior Alaska, according to Mike…