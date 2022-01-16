Mid term election

-
Democratic incumbent Representative Bryce Edgmon won the district by almost 30 points, while the GOP saw victories in major statewide races.Preliminary…
-
Debra Call is running for lieutenant governor alongside democratic gubernatorial candidate Mark Begich. On Monday, Call discussed their approach to the…
-
The United Tribes of Bristol Bay announced its endorsement on Tuesday, citing the candidates' support for salmon habitat protection.The United Tribes of…
-
While campaigning in Dillingham in September, Democratic candidate Mark Begich and incumbent Lieutenant Governor Byron Mallott talked about their focus as…
-
The 2018 midterm elections are a month away. Alyse Galvin was one of several politicians that travelled to Dillingham last week.In the weeks before the…
-
Several candidates running in the 2018 midterm elections travelled to Dillingham last week. KDLG talked to Senator Lyman Hoffman, Representative Bryce…
-
Bristol Bay went to the polls Tuesday – here's how House District 37 voted. Update: August 24, 2018As of Friday morning, Bryce Edgmon (D-Dillingham)…
-
Election Day is approaching and with that comes the final surge from politicians to earn your vote. However, there are others out there that don’t care…