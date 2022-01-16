-
Debra Call is running for lieutenant governor alongside democratic gubernatorial candidate Mark Begich. On Monday, Call discussed their approach to the…
-
While campaigning in Dillingham in September, Democratic candidate Mark Begich and incumbent Lieutenant Governor Byron Mallott talked about their focus as…
-
Deborah Bonito, wife of US Senator Mark Begich, was in Dillingham on Saturday to help with last minute registration for residents.While Senator Begich…
-
Last week, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of Hobby Lobby, stating that closely-held companies do not have to pay for their employees’ birth control. In…
-
The Indian Health Service will be paying the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium $153 million in back payments going back to 1999.ANTHC is the largest…
-
US Senator Mark Begich met with the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs on Wednesday to discuss the lack of dispersing federal funds to Alaska native…
-
US Senator Mark Begich discussed several successes in improving health care for Alaska veterans Thursday while supporting a more comprehensive veterans’…
-
Alaska has over 77 thousand veterans. Many of them receive medical care through the V-A health care system, which has come under intense scrutiny in…
-
The U.S. Senate is considering legislation to allow foreign students to once again work in the seafood processing industry. The state department removed…
-
U.S. Senator Mark Begich has proposed a solution to the restrictions to the J-1 visa program that will impact Alaska's seafood processing companies.…