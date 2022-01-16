-
Brelsford talks about Februrary's spike in COVID-19 cases in Dillingham, shares city approach. Interim City Manager Gregg Brelsford joined KDLG this week…
2020 will be a big year for Dillingham, as a bunch of projects are set to launch this spring. Tod Larson stopped by for the Manager’s Corner to talk about…
If voters and the state approve the $4 million general obligations bond, the city said it will use existing revenue sources to pay for it. The bond would…
In a new KDLG segment, Dillingham city manager Tod Larson explains how the city is working toward a long-term solution for the potholes that plague…