-
The Levelock Fire has spread south into the tundra. But responders are securing control lines around the village and airport. Residents should expect…
-
Crews use point protection to defend the village and surrounding infrastructure. Tundra around Levelock will likely continue to burn until it rains. The…
-
Smoke from a 5,000-acre fire near Levelock has settled over Dillingham. A period of substantial rainfall is necessary to tamp down threats of…
-
Emergency firefighters and local volunteers are still working to suppress a 5,000-acre fire near Levelock. The fire has been burning since Sunday night,…
-
As of Tuesday at noon, no structures had been lost in the fire. Its exact size is difficult to determine due to heavy smoke coverage, and residents and…
-
As of this morning, the fire was about half a mile from the village – 500 yards from the airport and 300 yards from the community dump. SAVEC in King…
-
Efforts to launch local processors in two Bristol Bay communities may finally be coming to fruition.For decades, many of the processors in Bristol Bay…
-
Alaska’s Board of Fisheries kept busy today, deliberating about 20 changes to Bristol Bay’s commercial fisheries, although only a few passed.In a full day…
-
An unoccupied one-bedroom bungalow caught fire just before 6 p.m. Tuesday; cause is unknown. A vacant one-bedroom house in Levelock burned down Tuesday…