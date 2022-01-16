-
This Friday the 13th proved to be anything but unlucky for the Naknek-Kvichak district. The Kvichak River was behind the gun all week to hit its sockeye…
Another record falls for the Nushagak district: Total run blew past last year's record of 20.27 million on Monday. What's more, Wood River escapement…
A road along the Kvichak River? Airport improvements in Togiak and Dillingham? Those are just a few of the projects detailed in a draft transportation…
A million more fish caught in Bristol Bay yesterday - and another million sockeye counted at the towers in seven rivers.DILLINGHAM: Bristol Bay fishermen…
Several Bay-bound boats spent a sunny afternoon in Iliamna's Pile Bay, waiting for their turn to head down the Kvichak River. This year, about 60 boats…
Every year, millions of sockeye salmon return to Bristol Bay, headed for spawning grounds in area rivers. Fish and Game counts the returning fish, and now…
One family in Igiugig built a new smokehouse this spring to get ready for salmon season.Igiugig -Renae Zackar and her family live in Igiugig, overlooking…
Tonight we continue our series with fisheries managers. Matthew Keyse talks about Alaska Peninsula management.**Catch this program M-F between 6:30 and…
The 2013 salmon season summary from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game shows that the sockeye run to the Naknek-Kvichak District came in 32-percent…
After standing down for several days fishermen in the Naknek-Kvichak District get to go back fishing on Wednesday. KDLG’s Mike Mason reports.