Katmai National Park and Preserve

-
Bears have a harder time fishing in deep waters of the Brooks River, and the park's partial closure will give bears unhindered access to shallower waters.…
-
A commercial de Haviland Turbine Otter made an emergency landing Tuesday. Katmai National Park's superintendent said the pilot and passengers were…
-
For years, Katmai National Park has had a problem with "bear jams." On June 30, the park opened a new, permanent, elevated bridge aimed at fixing the…
-
A three-year study at Katmai National Park has hit the mid-point. Changing Tides is the name of the research project looking at, among other things, food…
-
A new study centers on Katmai bears, but it's the people watching them both in the park and online who are the focus. Researchers are looking at how…
-
Superintendent positions are open in King Salmon and Kotzebue, and the National Park Service's Alaska Native liaison is encouraging locals to apply. The…
-
The National Park Service has published it's annual look at possible regulation changes - including some for Southwest Alaska parks.The National Park…
-
Brown bears, salmon, Katmai rangers and camera-wielding tourists -- Coming soon, probably, to a LEGO box set near you. Gavin Gardner "bleeds green and…
-
A North Pole Republican wants to consolidate the University of Alaska system, lawmakers and Bristol Bay students react to Governor Bill Walker's State of…
-
The cub tested positive for canine infectious hepatitis, a disease that's been detected in more than 10% of Kodiak and Alaska Peninsula brown bears.A lab…