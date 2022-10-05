Christy NaMee Eriksen is a multidisciplinary poet, teaching artist, and organizer living on Lingít Aaní, Juneau, Alaska. Described as a “tender powerhouse," NaMee blends personal narrative, poetry, and the politics of identity. She has received awards for both art and activism, including three Rasmuson Foundation awards, an Alaska Literary Award, the Equilibrium Spoken Word Immersion Fellowship, and the Carla Tipone Award for Activism. She is a Kundiman fellow and her work has appeared on Literary Hub, in Freeman's: Change (Grove Atlantic), and Revolutionary Mothering: Love on the Front Lines (PM Press).