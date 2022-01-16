Izembek National Wildlife Refuge

-
Judge H. Russell Holland says Interior Secretary Jewell's 2013 decision to block the road is in keeping with NEPA. A federal judge in Anchorage has ruled…
-
Last week, Governor Sean Parnell signed a legislative resolution requesting US Interior Secretary Sally Jewell to reconsider her decision to reject the…
-
The struggle between the community in King Cove and the Secretary of the Interior took a negative turn last week. A National Council of State Legislatures…
-
It’s been seven months since Interior Secretary Sally Jewell rejected a road that would connect King Cove and Cold Bay. US Senator Lisa Murkowski sent a…
-
Governor Sean Parnell announced Monday that the State of Alaska filed a motion to intervene in support of the Izembek Road.US Interior Secretary Sally…
-
This newscast includes stories about the proposed gravel pit ordinance in Dillingham, the 2-A basketball championship's in Alaska and calls by lawmakers…
-
The Alaska House of Representatives passed a resolution Tuesday calling for the U.S. Department of the Interior to reverse course and allow a road to be…
-
Alaska’s Senior U.S. Senator is asking the President of the United States to reconsider last year’s Interior Department decision preventing construction…
-
Earlier this week Alaska’s Senior U.S. Senator took to the floor of the Senate to slam the Secretary of the Interior for her decision to not allow the…
-
Both of Alaska’s U.S. Senators have joined Governor Sean Parnell in denouncing Monday’s decision by the Interior Secretary to reject the proposed Izembek…