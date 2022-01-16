-
Fishermen faced blustery bouts of rain Tuesday at Dillingham’s small boat harbor, but that’s not dampening their enthusiasm for Wednesday's commercial…
-
Manokotak implemented a fish tax this season as part of their annexation of Igushik.The City of Manokotak established a fish tax for the first time this…
-
Still a waiting game in Bristol Bay today - Westside Manager Tim Sands tells us why we're waiting for Nushagak Drifters to get a chance to wet their…
-
Igushik Section set-netters will get the first west side opener of the commercial fishing season on Monday. Igushik Section set-netters can wet their nets…