Alaska Department of Fish & Game biologists are predicting an early herring harvest for the Togiak sac roe herring fishery.This year, Togiak could see one…
Among the proposals to be considered by the Board of Fisheries in December are 24 that target district-specific management and regulations for the Bay’s…
KDLG's Molly Dischner has June 2's Bristol Bay Fisheries Report. Listen here for a conversation with ADFG Area Manager for the Naknek-Kvichak District…
The largest herring fishery in Alaska opens up Sunday night but serious fishing could be on hold for a day or 2. The Togiak sac-roe herring fishery will…
Fishermen and processors are gearing up for the Togiak sac-roe herring fishery, which is largest herring fishery in Alaska. However, they apparently are…
Legislation passed the Alaska House of Representatives Friday that expands a popular tax credit to include herring. House Bill 204 expands the Salmon…
The large herring fisheries in Alaska have closed but there are still some smaller fisheries underway in the Kuskokwim area. KDLG’s Mike Mason has the…
For the first time in several year’s there will likely be a commercial herring fishery in the Kuskokwim Bay area. KDLG’s Mike Mason has the story.