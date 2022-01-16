-
To launch 4G LTE service around Dillingham, GCI is upgrading five towers in the area. It also plans to bring faster speeds to Aleknagik, Manokotak and…
Those with GCI data may have noticed that coverage has been spotty recently. Besides a short-term fix for fishing season, the network is working on a more…
As part of a plan to bring wireless service to 4 dozen communities by 2018, GCI is upgrading its networks in western Alaska this summer.David Morris, a…
Alaska’s largest cable provider, GCI, made a seven year agreement with Disney networks. This allows the cable company to broadcast 16 popular sports, news…
Dillingham residents can already get all mobile services they need at the recently opened GCI retail outlet, and this Friday they’ll have a little more to…
The City of Dillingham is planning on leasing a city owned building to GCI for a retail outlet. The Dillingham City Council was presented with a…
GCI and Alaska Communications are combining their wireless infrastructure into a single statewide wireless network, which will cover more of the state…
One year after completing its new fiber optic and microwave broadband infrastructure, known as Terra-Southwest, GCI is updating its rural plans. Ever…