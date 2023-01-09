GCI service restored Sunday after a statewide outage

GCI’s wireless and internet services came back online late Sunday afternoon after an outage that lasted several hours for many customers across the state.

Chief Communications Officer Heather Handyside said in an email yesterday that the outage began around 10 a.m. She didn’t have an exact number of customers that were impacted, because some people only had intermittent interruptions and other customers were not affected.

The Bristol Bay Area Health Corporation said in an emailed announcement yesterday afternoon that it couldn’t receive calls from cell phones, and it advised people to call from a landline or a phone that makes calls through an internet connection.

Handyside said water leaked into a building that housed “network equipment” and damaged that equipment, but that it was repaired by afternoon and that service started to come back online by 4 p.m. She couldn’t specify the type of equipment, but said that the building was not owned by GCI.

