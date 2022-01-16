-
Alaska Department of Fish & Game biologists are predicting an early herring harvest for the Togiak sac roe herring fishery.This year, Togiak could see one…
-
Temperatures in the waters of the Gulf of Alaska have been as high as five degrees Fahrenheit above average. Although fluctuation does occur naturally…
-
The state of Alaska, the University of Alaska and representatives from Alaskan fisheries, seafood and marine industries created a plan to increase the…
-
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced this week the approval of the first grant application to assist fishermen affected by the…
-
Commercial Fishing for coho salmon in the Nushagak district is set to open at 9 a.m. Thursday and Togiak Seafoods will be buying. General Manager Voita…
-
A flatbed truck stacked high with frozen Bristol Bay sockeye salmon filets left the Peter Pan processing plant Monday. Fisherman and Peter Pan Seafood…