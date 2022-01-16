fish books

-
Got a favorite boat recipe? Great diagram of a knot? The Alaska Young Fishermen’s Network is looking for submissions to include in a new young fishermen’s…
-
Nearly every Alaskan has a story – or several - about salmon. Non-profit The Salmon Project set out to collect dozens of those in “Made of Salmon,” a new…
-
A novel released this spring offers a glimpse into familiar Alaska themes: moving to Alaska, a first season as a greenhorn, and falling in love with a…
-
A new book on Northwest fisheries started as a family history, and morphed into a tome on fisheries issues throughout the world.What started as an…