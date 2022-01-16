-
Bristol Bay’s salmon run is usually starting to taper off by mid-July, but this year’s proving an unusually late run for many districts. We talk with an…
-
This Friday the 13th proved to be anything but unlucky for the Naknek-Kvichak district. The Kvichak River was behind the gun all week to hit its sockeye…
-
Incredible. Unbelievable. That’s how Fish and Game officials are describing this year’s record-breaking sockeye escapement up the Wood River. KDLG’s…
-
Another record falls for the Nushagak district: Total run blew past last year's record of 20.27 million on Monday. What's more, Wood River escapement…
-
Ever wonder how biologists and fishery managers estimate how many of each salmon species are escaping upstream? Here's your answer!Commercial fishermen in…