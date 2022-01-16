environment

-
Representatives from the Environmental Protection agency came from Washington, D.C. and Seattle to meet with fishermen and community organizations.…
The public is invited to provide testimony in Dillingham on a ballot measure that aims to toughen salmon habitat protection in the state permitting…
Dillingham's March for Science aimed to show the importance of science in the community.Despite gray, chilly weather, about thirty people turned out for…
Dillingham youth wins award for environmental leadership presented by the Earth Island InstituteHeidi Kritz, a 21-year old Dillingham resident, has won…
This summer a clean-up effort in Togiak National Wildlife Refuge removed more than a ton of junk from the area.This summer a clean-up effort in Togiak…