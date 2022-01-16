Election 2014

-
Alaska Lieutenant Governor Mead Treadwell is facing accusations of hypocrisy on spying based on the actions of his companies. KDLG’s Chase Cavanaugh has…
-
In the last statewide primary debate, Alaska Republican senate candidates discussed their stance on the international Law of the Sea treaty. KDLG’s Chase…
-
Wednesday’s Debate for the State featured two of the Republican candidates for Senate confronting each other on different parts of their platform. Two…
-
Alaska’s current congressman has received an endorsement from the state’s largest regional native corporation. KDLG’s Chase Cavanaugh has more. The…
-
Alaska State Senator visited Dillingham Friday as part of the race for Lieutenant Governor. KDLG's Chase Cavanaugh got the chance to sit down with him and…