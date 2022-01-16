Dillingham Wolverines

-
"We’ve been working together to put a plan in place that does our best to keep the kids safe while participating in a school activity," says Head Coach…
Since the start of 2020, the coronavirus pandemic has slowed down athletics — on the field and off. Dillingham athletes and coaches still found a way to…
We are practicing social distancing while working to keep everyone up to date on the coronavirus. Alaska is now up to 12 cases. People from Bristol Bay…
Teams from around Bristol Bay and as far away as the Fairbanks area tipped off at the RAVN basketball invite last weekend. The Dillingham Wolverine girls’…
The wolverines wrestled hard on Saturday at the state championships in Anchorage. The girls' team won 10th overall and first out of the 2A schools, and…
The 2019 Spikefest took place in Dillingham over the weekend. It was the last home game for the Wolverines.Elelven teams from around the state played a…
Dillon Chaney and Kendra Kapotak signed on to compete in college athletic programs this month. Theirs were the first signing ceremonies held in Dillingham…
Dillingham had a strong showing at Saturday's regionals; the team will be sending 12 boys and three girls to the Wrestling State Championships. New…
Dillingham's Sadie Tuckwood and Justin Dye won the wrist carry on the first day of the statewide Native Youth Olympics competition.Among the 50 teams…
For one Dillingham grad, a decade of basketball ended in a national championship game in Iowa this week. College ball has its differences from high school…