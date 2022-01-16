-
A third of the state’s subsistence salmon harvest was caught in Bristol Bay in 2017. That’s according to a new report from the McKinley Research Group.…
The Wards Cove Packing Company operated the facility on the Egegik River from the 1960s until it closed in 2002. A historic cannery in Egegik is up for…
Subsistence users near Dillingham can dip net this summer, and they can catch fish any time they like because the Board of Fisheries voted to remove a…
Catches slipped lower in the Nushagak Thursday after Tuesday's giant haul. Naknek-Kvichak is heating up, but participation remains low. Plus, we meet a…
Salmon usually pass through many hands on their way from ocean waves to the table, but not for Christopher Wang of San Francisco. He’s a deckhand on the…
Ask fishermen what the worst-case scenario on the water could be, and many might say going overboard. One greenhorn in Bristol Bay’s commercial salmon…
Fishermen are antsy at Williamsport as floodwaters covering the one-lane road halted portage to Bristol Bay. KDLG's Austin Fast spoke with the company…
Togiak has the smallest and latest salmon run of Bristol Bay's five districts, but it’s already been open for commercial fishing per its regular weekly…
The new program aims to improve fish quality by putting hydraulic RSW units on the vessels of CDQ qualified fishermen. The Bristol Bay Economic…
The Pebble Mine project is a source of controversy in Dillingham because of the potential damage it could cause to th fish stocks. While most opposition…