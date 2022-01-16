-
The Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak crews opened a seasonal forward operating location in Cold Bay on Sunday. The Coast Guard aircrews transferred…
Governor Sean Parnell announced Monday that the State of Alaska filed a motion to intervene in support of the Izembek Road.US Interior Secretary Sally…
Both of Alaska’s U.S. Senators have joined Governor Sean Parnell in denouncing Monday’s decision by the Interior Secretary to reject the proposed Izembek…
The U.S. Coast Guard medevaced a fishermen from the 210-foot fishing vessel Alaska Juris near Cold Bay on Sunday. A Jayhawk helicopter crew forward…
The U.S. Coast Guard has helped rescue a pilot who was stranded at the mouth of the Joshua Green River about 20-miles north of Cold Bay. The pilot was…
Alaska's Congressional Delegation continues to voice displeasure with the recent decision by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to prohibit construction…