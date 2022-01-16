Bristol Bay salmon fishing

-
A recent study by the McKinley Research Group estimates that Bristol Bay’s commercial salmon industry generated $2 billion in economic benefit and an…
The possibility of significant outbreaks at processing plants, and a decrease in consumer power, poses big questions about the reliability of both supply…
Another two million on the books yesterday, and Area Management Biologist Travis Elison speculates on how long catches’ll stay at that level. And, we…
There’s no doubt commercial fishing is hard work. But what was it like a century ago?The double-ender sailboat is a relic of the non-motorized Bristol Bay…
When the Alaska legislature convenes in Juneau, a group of UAF students will be there to learn about how the lawmaking process affects Bristol Bay.The…
Board-generated Proposal 277 deals with escapement goals for sockeye salmon in several rivers in the Bay. The Alaska Board of Fisheries will meet next…
A seafood processor based in Togiak is hoping to come into the Nushagak District later this week to buy coho salmon. KDLG’s Mike Mason has the story.
The 2013 season will be the last season for one of the men that’s been a constant presence in the Bristol Bay commercial salmon fishery since the…
A women involved in the seafood processing industry is trying to shed some light on why one area of Bristol Bay has a thriving small seafood processing…
The massive sockeye fishery that occurs each June and July in Bristol Bay generates about $1.5-billion dollars worth of value according to a new study…