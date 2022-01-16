-
With 82% of the state’s towns and villages inaccessible by road, aviation has played an important role in Alaska. The state’s Department of Transportation…
The large Fedex plane that made an emergency landing Friday at the King Salmon Airport was back in the air that evening. Scott Fiedler is a spokesperson…
A Fedex plane made an emergency landing at the King Salmon Airport today. The plane landed safely shortly before 1 o’clock this afternoon. The airport…
A float plane and fishing boat collided on the Naknek River near King Salmon Sunday. Of the 10 people involved, only 3 suffered minor injuries. KDLG’s Ben…
Three people are safe after their float plane made an emergency landing on the tundra Saturday. The landing took place near the Big Bend area, between the…
July 3rd marks 100 years of aviation in Alaska. To mark the occasion, the Alaska Airshow Association is barnstorming airfields across the state with…