Residents have reported difficulties summoning Alaska State Troopers in emergencies, and local officials no longer want to be caught in the middle. Now,…
After months of discussion surrounding public safety in Aleknagik following a break in, the city council held a meeting at the end of the year about…
An attempted break in at an Aleknagik residence mid-October raised concerns about a lack of law enforcement in the community. Now, the Alaska State…
Apay’u Moore was woken up by a loud bang outside her house in Aleknagik. But when Moore dialed 911, she was told the Dillingham police department couldn’t…
The last time the Aleknagik Lakers tipped off was in 1987. Now, the five-player team is tackling their first season.On an icy Monday in January, the…
Bristol Bay’s salmon run is usually starting to taper off by mid-July, but this year’s proving an unusually late run for many districts. We talk with an…
Painter Apayo Moore lives a subsistence lifestyle off-the-grid near Aleknagik to honor her Yup’ik heritage and inspire her painting. For her, a good…
It's Charley Wren's 74th summer fishing in Bristol Bay and time, he says, for his demotion from captain to cabin boy. His son Travis Wren is taking over…
School year starts with high school programs in Aleknagik, Twin Hills.The Aleknagik and Twin Hills schools had high school students for the first time in…
In the future, the district may look at picking up students who live between the south shore and the Dillingham City Limit sign, says Superintendent…