Bristol Bay residents meet with state redistricting board as legislative districts are set to changeThe Alaska Redistricting Board brought its proposed maps to Dillingham to gather feedback from community members. The process will shape how Bristol Bay…
The United States Census Bureau released the results of the 2020 census last month. Bristol Bay is represented by three census areas in the Southwest…
The 2020 Census will end a month earlier than originally planned. For many rural and majority-Native communities in Alaska, that means census committees…
KDLG hosts Izzy Ross and Tyler Thompson are trying something new this week — a round up of the week's stories and interviews from around Bristol Bay.…
The 2020 U.S. Census kicks off in Toksook Bay on Jan. 21. On a recent trip to Dillingham, the U.S. Census Bureau made a plug for rural residents to…