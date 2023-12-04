Dillingham take home academic award at 2A Volleyball State 

Dillingham’s Lady Wolverines won the 2023 2A State Academic Award last weekend. The award celebrates the team with the highest cumulative grade point average.

Kristin Smeaton The 2023 2A Volleyball State Championship All-Tournament team. Dillingham's Charlene Savo was awarded the title. December, 2023.

Dillingham senior Charlene Savo received the title of all-tournament player. Coaches at the championship vote on and grant this award to its top athletes. Savo was also an all-tournament player at the regional competition last month.

The Lady Wolverines lost their first two matches in the tournament.

The Sand Point Eagles, who won the 1A/2A Southwest Volleyball Regional Tournament last month, were victorious in their second match at the State Championships, advancing to round two before losing to Metlakatla. The Eagles were the Southwest 2A region's ranked team.

