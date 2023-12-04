© 2023 KDLG
Public Radio for Alaska's Bristol Bay
Dillingham take home academic award at 2A Volleyball State 

KDLG 670AM | By Christina McDermott
Published December 4, 2023 at 3:34 PM AKST
Dillingham's Lady Wolverines with the team's academic award. December, 2023.
Kristin Smeaton
Dillingham’s Lady Wolverines won the 2023 2A State Academic Award last weekend. The award celebrates the team with the highest cumulative grade point average.

The 2023 2A Volleyball State Championship All-Tournament team. Dillingham's Charlene Savo and X were both awarded the title. December, 2023.
Kristin Smeaton
Dillingham senior Charlene Savo received the title of all-tournament player. Coaches at the championship vote on and grant this award to its top athletes. Savo was also an all-tournament player at the regional competition last month.

The Lady Wolverines lost their first two matches in the tournament.

The Sand Point Eagles, who won the 1A/2A Southwest Volleyball Regional Tournament last month, were victorious in their second match at the State Championships, advancing to round two before losing to Metlakatla. The Eagles were the Southwest 2A region's ranked team.

Get in touch with the author at christina@kdlg.org or 907-842-2200.
Christina McDermott
Christina McDermott began reporting for KDLG, Dillingham’s NPR member station, in March 2023. Previously, she worked with KCBX News in San Luis Obispo, California, where she focused on local news and cultural stories. She’s passionate about producing evocative, sound-rich work that informs and connects the public.
