Sand Point Eagles take home region's volleyball championship
Teams from across Bristol Bay competed in the 1A/2A Southwest Volleyball Regionals from November 16 to 18. Sand Point’s Eagles took home the championship with Dillingham’s Lady Wolverines securing the runner-up spot. Both teams will compete in the state championships from November 30 to December 2 in Palmer.
Dillingham’s Lady Wolverines also took home the competition’s academic award, which celebrates the team with the highest cumulative grade point average. The 14 players on the Lady Wolverines boasted an average GPA of 3.8.
The King Cove Rookies won the Sportsmanship Award. The scorer’s table gives this award to the team that demonstrates the best sportsmanship during the tournament.
Twelve athletes were named ‘All-Tournament Players,’ as determined by the teams' coaches. Coaches give this award to the tournament’s top athletes. You can find those results below.
Congratulations to all the teams that competed.
1A/2A Southwest Volleyball Regionals All-Tournament Players:
Charlene Savo, Dillingham
Vicki Paul, Manokotak
Kylah Estrada, Bristol Bay
Olivia Harvilla, Bristol Bay
Emmy Wilson, Dillingham
Arianna Wilson, Sand Point
Kyla Andrew, New Stuyahok
Morgan Gunderson, Sand Point
Zoe Tilden, Dillingham
Brea Markoff, Togiak
Summer Anelon, New Stuyahok
MaryMae Brandell, King Cove
