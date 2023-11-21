Sand Point Eagles take home region's volleyball championship

Teams from across Bristol Bay competed in the 1A/2A Southwest Volleyball Regionals from November 16 to 18. Sand Point’s Eagles took home the championship with Dillingham’s Lady Wolverines securing the runner-up spot. Both teams will compete in the state championships from November 30 to December 2 in Palmer.

Megan McCambly Dillingham's 2023 girls volleyball team. The Lady Wolverines were runners up at the regional tournament, and won the tournament's academic award.

Dillingham’s Lady Wolverines also took home the competition’s academic award, which celebrates the team with the highest cumulative grade point average. The 14 players on the Lady Wolverines boasted an average GPA of 3.8.

The King Cove Rookies won the Sportsmanship Award. The scorer’s table gives this award to the team that demonstrates the best sportsmanship during the tournament.

Twelve athletes were named ‘All-Tournament Players,’ as determined by the teams' coaches. Coaches give this award to the tournament’s top athletes. You can find those results below.

Christina McDermott / KDLG The Hooper Bay Warriors and the Manokotak Lynx compete at the 1A/2A Southwest Volleyball Regionals. November 17, 2023.

Congratulations to all the teams that competed.

1A/2A Southwest Volleyball Regionals All-Tournament Players:

Charlene Savo, Dillingham

Vicki Paul, Manokotak

Kylah Estrada, Bristol Bay

Olivia Harvilla, Bristol Bay

Emmy Wilson, Dillingham

Arianna Wilson, Sand Point

Kyla Andrew, New Stuyahok

Morgan Gunderson, Sand Point

Zoe Tilden, Dillingham

Brea Markoff, Togiak

Summer Anelon, New Stuyahok

MaryMae Brandell, King Cove

