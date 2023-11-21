© 2023 KDLG
Sand Point Eagles take home region's volleyball championship

KDLG 670AM | By Christina McDermott
Published November 21, 2023 at 1:26 PM AKST
Sand Point's girls volleyball team. 2023.
Mikal McGlashan
Sand Point's 2023 girls volleyball team. The team won the 1A/2A Southwest Volleyball Regionals on November 18, 2023

Teams from across Bristol Bay competed in the 1A/2A Southwest Volleyball Regionals from November 16 to 18. Sand Point’s Eagles took home the championship with Dillingham’s Lady Wolverines securing the runner-up spot. Both teams will compete in the state championships from November 30 to December 2 in Palmer.

Dillingham's girls volleyball team. 2023.
Megan McCambly
Dillingham's 2023 girls volleyball team. The Lady Wolverines were runners up at the regional tournament, and won the tournament's academic award.

Dillingham’s Lady Wolverines also took home the competition’s academic award, which celebrates the team with the highest cumulative grade point average. The 14 players on the Lady Wolverines boasted an average GPA of 3.8.

The King Cove Rookies won the Sportsmanship Award. The scorer’s table gives this award to the team that demonstrates the best sportsmanship during the tournament.

Twelve athletes were named ‘All-Tournament Players,’ as determined by the teams' coaches. Coaches give this award to the tournament’s top athletes. You can find those results below.

The Hooper Bay Warriors and the Manokotak Huskies compete at the 1A/2A Southwest Volleyball Regionals. November 17, 2023.
Christina McDermott
/
KDLG
The Hooper Bay Warriors and the Manokotak Lynx compete at the 1A/2A Southwest Volleyball Regionals. November 17, 2023.

Congratulations to all the teams that competed.

1A/2A Southwest Volleyball Regionals All-Tournament Players:

Charlene Savo, Dillingham
Vicki Paul, Manokotak
Kylah Estrada, Bristol Bay
Olivia Harvilla, Bristol Bay
Emmy Wilson, Dillingham
Arianna Wilson, Sand Point
Kyla Andrew, New Stuyahok
Morgan Gunderson, Sand Point
Zoe Tilden, Dillingham
Brea Markoff, Togiak
Summer Anelon, New Stuyahok
MaryMae Brandell, King Cove

Sports
Christina McDermott
Christina McDermott began reporting for KDLG, Dillingham’s NPR member station, in March 2023. Previously, she worked with KCBX News in San Luis Obispo, California, where she focused on local news and cultural stories. She’s passionate about producing evocative, sound-rich work that informs and connects the public.
