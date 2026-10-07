High school students learn outboard systems at UAF’s Bristol Bay campus

High school students from across the region are learning about outboard motors for college credit this week at the University of Alaska Fairbanks’ Bristol Bay Campus in Dillingham. The Bristol Bay Regional Career and Technical Education program is offering an Introduction to Outboard Systems class at the campus’s Applied Science Building. UAF adjunct instructor Mike Davis stopped by to talk with instructors and students.

1 of 3 — IMG_0979.jpeg Introduction to Outboard Systems students stand in UAF's Bristol Bay Campus Applied Science Building workshop as instructor Wassilie Tilden teaches. 2 of 3 — IMG_0980.jpeg Introduction to Outboard Systems students stand around motor as course instructor Triston Chaney teaches. Tav Amu 3 of 3 — IMG_0981.jpeg