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High school students learn outboard systems at UAF’s Bristol Bay campus

Published October 7, 2026 at 1:10 PM AKDT
Instructor Triston Chaney teaches Introduction to Outboard Systems class at UAF Bristol Bay Campus's Applied Science Building.
Mike Davis
Instructor Triston Chaney teaches Introduction to Outboard Systems class at UAF Bristol Bay Campus's Applied Science Building.

High school students from across the region are learning about outboard motors for college credit this week at the University of Alaska Fairbanks’ Bristol Bay Campus in Dillingham. The Bristol Bay Regional Career and Technical Education program is offering an Introduction to Outboard Systems class at the campus’s Applied Science Building. UAF adjunct instructor Mike Davis stopped by to talk with instructors and students.

Introduction to Outboard Systems students stand in UAF's Bristol Bay Campus Applied Science Building workshop as instructor Wassilie Tilden teaches.
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Introduction to Outboard Systems students stand in UAF's Bristol Bay Campus Applied Science Building workshop as instructor Wassilie Tilden teaches.
Introduction to Outboard Systems students stand around motor as course instructor Triston Chaney teaches.
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Introduction to Outboard Systems students stand around motor as course instructor Triston Chaney teaches.
Tav Amu
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Community Corner with KDLG