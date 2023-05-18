Snapshots from Dillingham's Kids2College Event

Dillingham fifth graders met with professionals from around the community last week, as part of a Kids2College event at the UAF Bristol Bay Campus.

The program, developed by the Alaska Commission on Post-secondary Education and facilitated by the Dillingham School District, aims to expose students to college and vocational opportunities.

Business owners, educators, bankers and local government leaders spoke with the students, who asked questions and even participated in a science experiment — a solar-panel powered water pump.

