Snapshots from Dillingham's Kids2College Event
1 of 8 — 230511 Kids2College solar pump
Students test the solar-powered pump outside the UAF Bristol Bay Campus. May 11, 2023.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
2 of 8 — 230511 Kids2College chandler kemp
Chandler Kemp, assistant professor of sustainable energy, explains how a solar panel can power a water pump. May 11, 2023.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
3 of 8 — 230511 Kids2College water bucket
Two students prepare water for a solar-powered pump experiment. May 11, 2023.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
4 of 8 — 230511 Kids2College Craig Maines
Students have questions for Dillingham's acting chief of police, Craig Maines. May 11, 2023.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
5 of 8 — IMG_0083_edit.jpg
Assistant Prof. Chandler Kemp shows students a water pump that powers solar panels. May 11, 2023.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
6 of 8 — IMG_0036.JPG
Jen Dill and Deven Lisac chat with the kids at the Bristol Bay Campus on May 11, 2023.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
7 of 8 — 230511 Kids2College Megan McCambley
Dillingham's Middle/High School Principal Megan McCambley talks to students about careers in education. May 11, 2023.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
8 of 8 — 230518 Kids2College Megan McCambley
The entrance to the Kids2College event at the Bristol Bay Campus in Dillingham. May 11, 2023.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
Dillingham fifth graders met with professionals from around the community last week, as part of a Kids2College event at the UAF Bristol Bay Campus.
The program, developed by the Alaska Commission on Post-secondary Education and facilitated by the Dillingham School District, aims to expose students to college and vocational opportunities.
Business owners, educators, bankers and local government leaders spoke with the students, who asked questions and even participated in a science experiment — a solar-panel powered water pump.
