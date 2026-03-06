Kent Steven "Dogger" Winship: May 30, 1961 - June 27, 2025

Kent Steven "Dogger" Winship entered his heavenly home on June 27, 2025.

Born May 30, 1961, to Myron W. and Sharon F. Winship in La Chapelle Saint Mesmin, Loiret, France, Kent sought adventure in every aspect of life. He grew up in Independence, Missouri, graduating with the Class of 1979 from Truman High School. After graduation, he proudly joined the Marine Corps and served his country with honor. His travels brought him briefly back to Independence before he moved to Alaska in the early 90s.

Between working in construction, hunting, fishing, and flying his airplane, Kent's Alaskan roots soon ran deep. He left a memorable mark on every person he met. Several of his adventures ended in a close brush with death, and his glimpses into eternity gave him a thirst for Jesus that characterized his later life. Returning to college, Kent earned his associate's degree in 2014 and taught at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Bristol Bay Campus. He loved working with the students, and his excitement and enthusiasm encouraged many young people to pursue their dreams. Upon returning to Missouri in 2020, Kent quickly immersed himself in life, eager to share with new friends all about Jesus, Alaska, and his latest adventures. He and his dog Johnny were frequent visitors all over town, always ready to lend a hand to whoever needed it. With his trademark dog bark, wild stories, and infectious joy, he leaves behind a void that echoes with the hum of his Harley.

He is survived by his parents, Myron and Sharon Winship; his sisters, Paige Dooly and Michele Myrick; his fan club of adoring nieces, nephews and their families; and the many lives he touched in the years God gave to him.

A celebration of life followed by a reception will be held at 3 p.m. Aug. 16, 2025, hosted by Heart of God Fellowship, 3720 N. Buckner Tarsney Road, Buckner, MO. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Samaritan's Purse in Kent's memory.