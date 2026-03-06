Carol Cherry: May 17, 1942 - September 21, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Carol Cherry who passed away peacefully in Cody, Wyoming on September 21, 2024, at the age of 82.

Born to Cliff and Clytie Williams in Wahoo, Nebraska on May 17, 1942, Carol was the third of five siblings. The Williams family settled in Cody where Carol developed a deep appreciation for the outdoors and the close-knit community that would shape her life. After graduating from Cody High School in 1960, she enrolled at the University of Wyoming and earned a teaching degree in 1964.

Always looking for an adventure, Carol moved to Los Alamos, New Mexico to begin her teaching career. It was here that she met Bob Cherry, another young teacher from Texas. Carol and Bob were married in Albuquerque on June 3, 1967. A year later they left New Mexico to teach in a remote town in Alaska, starting a six-decade journey together.

For the next 30 years, Carol and Bob lived in Dillingham, Alaska where Carol taught home economics at Dillingham High School. Carol took great pride in creating a classroom environment that inspired joy, where her students could develop life skills including cooking, baking, sewing, balancing a checkbook and building a budget. Decades after her retirement, Carol would receive notes from former students crediting her with their skill in the kitchen, their favorite family recipes, their ability to patch a torn pair of jeans or manage their personal finances.

During her time in Dillingham, you could find Carol out and about, donating her time as a member of the Arts Council, keeping stats for the basketball games, spending time with her friends or enjoying the outdoors with berry picking, gardening, hunting and fishing.

Following retirement, Carol and Bob moved to Cody, Wyoming and built a home on their ranch, setting a foundation for the next 30 years. Carol found immense joy in reconnecting with the Cody community and in opening her home to her children, grandchildren, friends from around the world and cherished neighbors. Her welcoming spirit and love for gathering people together created treasured memories.

Carol loved tending her garden and yard and managing day-to-day life at the ranch. Her hands were never idle. Her dedication to her home and family was evident in everything she did, including sharing her love for cooking, sewing and gardening with her children and grandchildren as well as sharing their own passions. There were picnics at the end of the Southfork, trips into Yellowstone Park, nights at the rodeo, visits to museums, projects and adventures on the ranch including plenty of time on the “gator” exploring pastures, moving rocks and cleaning out the bubbler.

Throughout Carol’s life, a constant theme was the importance of a broad and deep connection with the people around her. She made lifelong friends everywhere she went by finding common ground and staying in touch over the years and regardless of the distance. Carol loved receiving “good mail” and visits from friends and family. She also enjoyed reciprocating–dropping by with a meal or cookies, mailing cards, calling friends and sending emails and texts. May we all find the same joy in connecting with the people in our lives. The next time you think of Carol, send a card, meet someone for lunch or call an old friend. She would be delighted.

Carol was preceded in death by her husband Bob, sister Dorothy and brother Don. She is survived by her daughter Darci and her husband Dave, her son Brandon and his wife Kacie, four adored grandchildren–Oliver, Zoe, Cole and Reed, two siblings–Bob and Joyce and their families, and countless friends collected over her lifetime. Her legacy of love, hard work, and hospitality will live on in the hearts of all who knew her.

We invite friends and loved ones to join us in celebrating Carol’s life at a memorial service at 11:00 AM on Thursday June 12, 2025, at the First Presbyterian Church in Cody, Wyoming.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Spirit Mountain Hospice House or the First Presbyterian Church, both in Cody, Wyoming.