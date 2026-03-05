Russell 'Russ' N. Rolf: November 24, 1954 - November 16, 2025

Russell 'Russ' N. Rolf sailed to heavenly rest on November 16, 2025, in Coldspring, Texas. Russ was 70 years old. Russ was born November 24, 1954 in Enumclaw, Washington but his incredible spirit was forged in his early years growing up in Aleknagik, AK and on the Wood-Tikchik lake system. While building the legendary Golden Horn Lodge and living in the remote Tikchik region with his family, it was here Russ mastered the art of log cabin building, woodworking, hunting, trapping, and outdoor survival. These early lessons in navigating over ice and water and living off the land shaped his character, instilling a rugged competence that would define his entire life. Russ attended primary school at Aleknagik Lake School, leaving for Montana as a teenager to complete his education. Russ’s strong work ethic and aptitude as a quick learner earned him excellence as a high school wrestler, winning several district wrestling championships in multiple weight divisions. Russ pursued various work opportunities in local oil fields and construction jobs in Wyoming and Montana where he met his wife, Julie. In 1982 the family returned to Dillingham and Russ worked in commercial fishing and construction for many years before lending his skills to the City of Dillingham Public Works and Dillingham City Schools. He took pride in his work, leaving his personal stamp through handmade signage and custom woodworking across town, most notably in the design and construction of the Fishermen Memorial that stands in the Dillingham Boat Harbor today. A steadfast supporter of competition and sport, Russ served on the DHS KidsKount Committee for several years helping fundraise support for local youth activities. He formed his own dog-mushing team, proudly competing in the Beaver Round Up Sprint Races earning the coveted Red Lantern Award two years in a row. Russ also helped organize and run the Kemuk Mountain Checkpoint along the Nushagak 300 Classic Sled Dog Race. His competitive spirit and love for community made him a fixture of Dillingham’s summer softball league, where he spent countless hours supporting the activity and pitching for the Ricardo's Raiders throughout the 80’s and 90’s. Always seeking new challenges, Russ’s resilience and adventurous spirit was legendary. This was never more apparent than in January 1987, when he survived a near fatal plane crash through the ice on Lake Nerka and subsequently hiked for several days to safety at Wood River Lodge with his brother and the pilot. In the early 2000’s, Russ recognized a need for services to communities up the Nushagak River and surrounding area and started his barge company, DunDreamin’ Enterprises. Russ’s commitment to communities along the Nushagak River and across the Bay earned him a reputation for hard work, reliability, and fair dealings, as well as friendly radio greetings and a ‘can do’ spirit on the Yodel Lady and Bella Rio. If Russ said the barge was coming, it was coming. If no one else could get there, Russ could get there. Many would agree, there were few captains more skilled in reading the water and navigating a 42-foot custom made barge vessel in or out of Dillingham Harbor in dense fog, low tide, or during the rush of the fishing season. In 2020, Russ received a double lung transplant, granting him six more precious years with his family, friends and time on the water in Alaska and Texas. Russ enjoyed a strong cup of coffee, watching boxing, a good dog, a heated conversation and his wife's homemade cookies. He will be forever missed and remembered for his sound advice, friendliness, trusting words, and willingness to help anyone in need. He was a man of contrasts: competitive yet kind, rugged yet gentle, adventurous yet tactical, impatient yet extremely generous. He is survived by his wife Julie Rolf; his daughter, Kacey Miller, his seven grandchildren: Stacey Shield (Addison), Clayton Rolf, Kaley Rolf, Daniel Rolf (Janel), Maggie Miller, Kellie Miller, Jack Miller and seven great grandchildren: Kaia (Kaley), Luia, Barron, Hope, Harrison (Stacey), Ryleigh, Grayson (Daniel), brothers Earl (Sandy Vaisvil) and Kenneth, sister Lola Carpenter (Phill). He is preceded in death by his parents Norman and Lois Rolf, son Kyle, daughter KeriAnne and son in law Jared Miller. Russ is sailing on the ships of Heaven with the Lord. Our family extends heartfelt appreciation to all who have been a part of Russ’s life, legacy and care. Condolences to his wife Julie and family can be sent to PO Box 1893, Nome, AK 99762.