John Dietrich Stelling Sr.: September 13, 1943 - January 7, 2026

John Dietrich Stelling Sr. quietly passed away at the age of 82 on January 7, 2026, in Anchorage, Alaska, following his wife of 57 years, Florence Shirley Stelling, who passed away 11 days earlier. John was known by others for going beyond lending a helping hand to those in need and making time to talk to everyone. He was a man who could fix just about any motor vehicle, took good care of his family, and didn’t know many strangers throughout his life.

John was born in Callicoon Center, New York, on September 13, 1943, to Peter and Anna Stelling. He was raised on their dairy farm in the Catskill mountains. When talking about his early years, he often brought up memories about his brothers, growing up on a farm, their pets and his favorite horse. He also would say the farm was hard work but proved to be a good teacher for life. As a young person, when he felt like making someone laugh, he could easily become animated by the influence of the 1950s childhood cartoons and over-the-air radio shows. John had a love for motor vehicles which started at a very young age, driving before age 10 and rebuilding his first truck before age 14. His love for automobiles and troubleshooting their revival would become a lifetime passion. After completing high school in 1961 from Jefferson-Youngsville Central High School, he joined the U.S. Air Force, serving until early 1968. His passion for motors briefly swayed him towards airplanes, where he earned his A&P license before diving right back under the hoods of vehicles. The list of vehicles he would own and restore were countless from one of the first cars, a 1961 yellow and white BMC Nash Metro, to surplus Army van he rebuilt in the 80’s for Shirley, that he called Shirl’s wagon. In 1968 John met, fell in love with and married his wife Shirley in Anchorage. After spending a few years on the East Coast to be with John’s family, they returned to Anchorage where they cared for their growing family, kept a garden, and where he kept busy during his free time in the family garage tinkering with his latest auto project. On summer weekends, he enjoyed fishing, camping, and going to auto wrecking yards for parts. John always loved Shirley’s company. During the working years, he would meet Shirley at home for lunch daily, where they would talk, enjoy coffee and usually a salmon sandwich, puzzling, and maybe even play scrabble or pinochle. John said he always wanted to be self-employed, and when the opportunity was presented, he left his 8 to 5 job for Dillingham in 1981 to open his own auto shop. He ran his shop until turning it over to John Jr. in 2017. In retirement, John and Shirley continued to spend their days together enjoying coffee, puzzling and occasionally playing a game of pinochle. They both looked forward to having their large family over to fill their house for a meal every holiday and birthday that came along.

In addition to his wife, John was preceded in death by his daughter Anna, brother Peter H. Stelling, and his parents Anna M. and Peter D. Stelling. John Sr. will be remembered fondly by his younger brother Martin Stelling of Miami, FL, his children and their spouses, Annette Stelling, Nina (Stelling) Corbett and husband Jon Corbett, Gail Stelling, Joy Stelling, John D. Stelling Jr. and his wife Kathleen. He is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and loved ones.

The family would like to thank the hard working and caring health care providers our dad relied on for care. An announcement to family and friends to gather in celebration of life for John and Shirley will be made at a later date.