Florence Shirley Stelling: September 6, 1944 - December 27, 2025

Florence Shirley Stelling, affectionately known as Shirley, passed away on December 27, 2025 at the age of 81 in Anchorage, Alaska. She was survived by her husband of over 57 years, John D. Stelling Sr., by only 11 days. In learning they both passed, many have said they were like that in life, together and probably enjoying each other’s company over a cup of coffee.

Shirley often said that her whole world was taken up by being married to John. The way they lived their lives together, they were partners and best friends. She was a cherished woman known by many for her devotion to her family. She lived her life with purpose and was driven to do for others. Shirley was the fourth child of Florence and Walter Noden, born at Kanakanak Hospital on September 6, 1944. In the early years, Shirley grew up in Dillingham with her parents and 10 siblings, first across from the government school in town and then later on Snag Point. She loved her childhood; she shared many cherished memories about her family and places like fish camp on the Snake River. As a young person she was always busy holding many different odd jobs before graduating from Dillingham High School in 1962. Later, as a young adult, she took the opportunity to attend business college in Anchorage. She met John Stelling in Anchorage, and they married in May of 1968. After a few years they purchased a house in Anchorage near her parents.Shirley loved getting the family together at their home for family birthday parties and celebrations. She also loved to try new crafts and hobbies which always led back to sewing. Shirley was an original DIY-er, she made curtains, rugs, her children's clothing, bedding and toys with the aid of her original creativity and her sewing machine.

When an opportunity arose, she and John packed up their children, moved to her hometown of Dillingham and started an auto repair shop in 1980. While he did what he loved, she also did what she loved. She was known for sewing quilts, picking wild berries to make jam, and subsistence fishing for salmon with her family. Shirley loved to give, she made things for people, giving away almost everything she ever made, especially the quilts, jams, and jellies. Over the decades, she made dozens of quilts for loved ones. Each quilt was original and the fabrics and patterns were carefully and lovingly chosen for the recipient. To spend time with Shirley was to be with a friend, she was a good listener and loved to quote humor and tell stories with a clever ending or funny side. She had a historical memory of early rural Alaska that close family and friends will forever miss. She was often sought out for the details of her rich knowledge of Bristol Bay. As she shared her experience and knowledge, the listener would hear her love for the area, the people and her family.

Shirley was preceded in death by her son Arnold, daughter Anna, her parents Florence Skillhorn Noden and Walter Malcom Noden, and brothers Fred Noden, Walter Noden, Gordon Noden, Thomas Noden, Robert Noden, and Mark Noden.

Shirley was survived by her husband, John D. Stelling Sr., by only 11 days. Shirley leaves behind to cherish her memories, her siblings Rosemary (Noden) DeHusson, Anna Mae (Noden) Osip, Daniel Noden, and Hilda (Noden) Shade, and her children and their spouses Annette Stelling, Nina (Stelling) Corbett and husband Jon Corbett, Gail Stelling, Joy Stelling, John D. Stelling Jr. and his wife Kathleen. She is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and many loved ones who were all cherished by her but are far too numerous to list. Shirley will be remembered for her generous nature and, like the quilts she made, she lived a richly patterned life. In the end, she said she was grateful for it all.

The family will announce a celebration of life for John and Shirley at a later date.