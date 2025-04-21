Jenice Taylor Cox: October 25, 2001 - April 12, 2025

Charlene Lopez

Jenice Taylor Cox was born to Melody Cox on October 25, 2001, in Anchorage, Alaska and on April 12, 2025, in Dillingham Alaska at the age of 23, Jenice gained her angel wings.

After graduating from Dillingham High School, she continued her education at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, Bristol Bay Campus. Her most recent plan to further her education was to attend Arizona School of nursing this fall.

Her commitment to her community was evident with the various jobs, which included Dillingham Public Library, JJC, Bristol Bay Area Health Corporation and the Dillingham Fire and Rescue Squad. Through these roles, she touched many lives with her dedication and presence.

Jenice embraced life with enthusiasm and warmth. She enjoyed being outdoors; berry picking, camping, lake trips with family or just chasing northern lights. She found joy in singing, dancing, cherished the time spent with family & friends, traveling and embarking on new adventures.

Jenice was a shining light in the lives of all who had the privilege of knowing her. Her journey on this earth was one marked by love, compassion, her infectious laughter, beautiful smile, vibrant voice, and unwavering energy.

Jenice is lovingly remembered by her mother, Melody Cox; sisters Kiya and Lileigh Ferguson; Travis Wassily; Uppa and Gram Harold and Liz Cox; Aunties and Uncles Melissa and Alfy (UncleDaddy) Brothers, Diana (Tootsie) and Glenn Truax. Cousins; Chad, Chris and Megan, Amauq, Kayla, Kristi, Jessica and Nolan, Nibit and Kelly. 2nd Cousins; Caden, Camila, Chunky, Maliah, Wesley, Ryan, Aubree, Lillian, Brakken, Emry, Aleeya, Eldon, Ayla, Elrik, Alice and Nora.

Jenice was preceded in death by her father, Tyrone Ferguson, and Great-Grandparents Olga and Olgarth Andrew, Rosalee, and Herman Cox.

Jenice touched the lives of those around her with her passion for lifting others' spirits, her zest for life, and the joy she brought to others. She will be deeply missed by all.

Funeral services will be held on April 21, 2025, at 2pm, at St. Seraphim on Woodriver Road in Dillingham.

Following the service the burial will be at St. Seraphim Woodriver Cemetery.

A potluck gathering will take place afterward at the Dillingham Elementary Gym.

We ask that you remember her not for the way her life ended, but for the way she lived, and for the profound impact she had on others.