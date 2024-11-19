William R. Kristovich, Sr. : October 17, 1933 - November 12, 2024

The sun set for William Robert Kristovich, Sr. on November 12, 2024, after 91 years of life. Known as Bill to most and Billy by his family, he lived a rich and rewarding life. Born on October 17, 1933, in Hyder, Alaska to Nicholas and Elizabeth Kristovich, he was one of twelve siblings and the youngest of five boys. His early life was spent between Hyder, Ketchikan, Skagway, and the beloved family homestead in Tombstone Bay, Alaska.

Growing up he learned the family fishing business and proudly contributed to the construction of the “Five Brothers II” a fishing boat built from Monk design blueprints they purchased in Washington. Together the family cut the timbers, steamed & shaped them, and created the seaworthy craft that would be used for fishing the Southeast inlets. Billy and the family were proud of the hard work, cooperation, and craftsmanship it took to launch the vessel before the passing of their father. It is told in Kristovich lore that Nicholas willed himself to live long enough to see his sons enter Hidden Inlet with the “Five Brothers II” laden with fish.

Helping to build the “Five Brothers II” and fishing the southeast waters laid the foundation of hard work and dedication that would serve him throughout his life.

Bill spent time in a boarding school in Skagway, Alaska, following his dad’s death in 1949. He loved to tell stories of his time there on the dairy farm, drinking all the warm milk and “keeping an eye” on his younger siblings, Josephine, Jean, Rosie, and Frankie.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1954-56, then sought work and adventure throughout Alaska. He quickly built a reputation for having a strong work ethic, quick problem-solving skills, and for showing initiative to take on responsibilities. Through the years, he worked in construction, heavy equipment operation, and as a mechanic for Northern Consolidated Airlines. He was hired by Wien Air Alaska in Bethel in the early 70s, and some of his fondest work memories were from his time with Wien. Wien's management did not take long to recognize his leadership talents, and he soon earned a promotion. Wien shipped him and his family to Dillingham where he worked as the Station Manager for 11 years. He loved his time in Dillingham and made lifelong friends there. He enjoyed his work and the abundant subsistence activities offered in the area. In the early 80s, he and his family moved back to Bethel, where he worked for the State of Alaska Department of Transportation until his retirement as the District Superintendent managing airports, bridges, and roads throughout southwest Alaska.

Bill loved the people of Bethel and the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta, proudly serving on the Board of Directors for the Bethel Native Corporation and the Yukon Kuskokwim Health Corporations in the 1990s and 2000s. He will be remembered as a fair man, smart and neat in appearance, respectful and dignified, but with a fiery spirit and tenacity just below the surface that comes from being raised in a large fishing family.

He lived life seriously, loved hearing & telling good stories, camping, hunting, traveling on the Kuskokwim River, flying his Piper Super Cub, smoking cigars, enjoying drinks with friends, driftnetting for salmon, smoking fish strips, tinkering in one of his many shops, listening to music, reading history books (especially WWII), talking politics, drinking coffee, eating pastries from Swanson’s in the morning, fixing things (there was nothing he could not fix), vacationing with family in Honolulu, playing cards & gambling in Las Vegas, and getting visits from family and old friends. As he stated, “I lived a good life.”

Bill is preceded in death by his parents Nicholas and Elizabeth, siblings Pat, Johnny, Tommy, Jimmy, Emma Howe, Mary Durgan, Jean Hatten, Josephine Ghormley, and sons Binky and Brook.

Bill is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sharon Kristovich, his children Bobby (Alla) Kristovich, Marcie Sherer, Nick Kristovich, Shelly Leary, Matthew (Heidi) Kristovich, David Smania, and Devron (Mike) Hellings, his sisters Rosie Durgan, Frankie Kristovich, and Shenny Dawson, as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces & nephews, and countless friends.

Our family invites all who loved him to come and celebrate his life on Sunday, December 1st at the Anchorage Funeral Home & Crematory at 1800 Dare Avenue in Anchorage, Alaska from 1 PM – 2:30 PM. A reception will follow at the American Legion at 7001 Brayton Drive.