Fish Numbers: July 14, 2026

Baywide

The bay-wide catch on Monday was 771,281 fish, bringing the cumulative catch to 27,094,679 sockeye; the catch forecast bay-wide is 32.26 million sockeye. Escapement yesterday was 454,469 fish, bringing the total run so far to 41,550,540 fish. The forecast this year estimates a total run of 44.05 million sockeye.

Nushagak

In the Nushagak District, fleets caught 182,838 fish on Monday, for a total season harvest of 8,710,826, with an average drift delivery of 452 sockeye. The forecasted harvest is 13.9 million sockeye. 74.3% of harvest has been caught by the drift fleet, 22.5% by Nushagak set netters, and 3.2% by set-netters in the Igushik.

The total run this season in the Nushagak District is now 14,606,529 sockeye. Their pre-season forecast is an 18.39 million fish run.

Nushagak River

The Nushagak River sonar counted 18,083 sockeye on Monday, for a total of 3,066,739 sockeye up the Nushagak so far.

The Nushagak River is estimated to see an 11.1 million fish run this season, and they are past their escapement goal range of 370,000 to 2.6 million fish.

615 Chinook passed the Nushagak River sonar; their total is 34,534 fish so far this season. The escapement goal range for chinook salmon in the Nushagak River is 55,000 to 120,000 fish.

908 chum salmon passed the sonar yesterday, for a total of 168,678 fish.

Wood River

The Wood River tower crews counted 26,124 sockeye on Monday, making their total count 2,468,472 fish, with another -1,644 sockeye past the tower as of 6 a.m. this morning. (Note that the negative count is fish swimming the wrong way. They’re confused by the recent large tides and change directions).

The Wood River is estimated to see a 6.43 million fish run this season, and they are within their escapement goal range of 700,000 to 2.8 million fish.

Igushik

Igushik crews counted 6,222 fish yesterday, for a total escapement so far of 360,492 fish, with an additional 2,388 sockeye as of 6 a.m. this morning. They have an estimated run of 890,000 fish, and are within the escapement goal range of 150,000 to 400,000 fish.

Togiak

In Togiak, 7,979 fish were caught yesterday; their total season catch is 60,842 sockeye, with an average drift delivery of 154 sockeye.

The Togiak tower crews counted 342 sockeye on Monday, making their total count 5,268 fish, plus another 60 sockeye past the tower as of 6 a.m. this morning.

The Togiak River’s forecasted inshore sockeye run this season is 530,000 fish, with an escapement goal range of 120,000 to 270,000.

Naknek-Kvichak

In the Naknek-Kvichak district, 247,322 fish were caught yesterday, bringing their total catch to 5,212,591, with an average drift delivery of 290 sockeye. Their forecasted season harvest is 6.2 million sockeye. So far, 16% of the district’s catch has been from Kvichak set-netters, 16.2% from Naknek set-netters, and 67.8% by the Naknek-Kvichak drift fleet.

Tower crews on the Naknek River counted 16,446 fish, for a total of 866,322 fish so far. The Naknek river is now within the escapement goal range of 800,000 to 2 million, and has an estimated inshore run of 3.9 million sockeye.

Kvichak crews counted 165,954 fish yesterday for a total of 2,828,328 sockeye so far. That’s within the Kvichak’s escapement goal range of 2 million to 10 million fish. The estimated inshore run for the Kvichak is 3.9 million fish.

Yesterday, Alagnak towers counted 112,062 fish, for a season total of 1,129,452 fish so far. The Alagnak River’s forecasted run is for 3.2 million sockeye, and they are past their minimum escapement goal of 210,000 sockeye.

The total run for Naknek-Kvichak is now 10,286,693 fish. The pre-season run forecast for the district is about 11 million fish.

Egegik

Egegik crews caught 244,637 fish yesterday, with an average drift delivery of 505 sockeye. Their season total catch is 8,175,787 sockeye so far, which is well above their harvest forecast of 7.5 million sockeye. 83.1% of the harvest was caught by the drift fleet, and 16.9% by the set-netters.

36,150 spawners made it past the counting towers in Egegik yesterday, bringing the season’s total escapement to 1,837,590 fish so far. They are within their escapement goal range of 800,000 to 2 million fish.

Overall, the total run for Egegik is 10,013,377 sockeye, surpassing the forecasted inshore run of 8.9 million fish.

Ugashik

Ugashik crews hauled in 88,505 fish yesterday; their season’s total catch is now 4,934,633 sockeye, with an average drift delivery yesterday of 396 sockeye. Ugashik has exceeded the forecasted harvest of 4.3 million fish. 88.3% of the catch was caught by the drift fleets, and 11.7% was caught by set-netters.

73,086 fish were counted swimming past the Ugashik towers, bringing the total escapement to 1,518,198 fish. They have exceeded their escapement goal range of 500,000 to 1.4 million sockeye.

The Ugashik total run is 6,577,831 fish so far, having exceeded the forecasted inshore run of 5.2 million fish.

Vessel Registrations

As of 9 a.m. this morning, in Egegik, there are 361 permits on 246 boats. That should stay the same by Thursday, and the number of DBoats will stay at 116.

The Ugashik District has 297 permits on 204 boats, which should stay the same in the next 2 days. DBoats will remain at 93.

In the Naknek-Kvichak District, there are now 666 permits on 487 boats. That will go up to 714 permits on 518 boats by Thursday. DBoats will go from 179 to 196.

In the Nushagak, there are 303 permits on 220 boats. In the next 2 days, that will decrease to 301 permits on 219 boats. DBoats will move down from 83 to 82.

The Togiak District has 23 permits on 23 boats, which will stay the same in the next two days.

In total bay-wide, there are 1,650 active permits on 1,180 boats and 471 DBoats.

Chignik River Weir

At the Chignik River weir, 300 sockeye swam through the weir on Monday, for a season total of 412,935 sockeye. 117 fish were part of the early run, and 183 fish were part of the late run.

Area M

Over in Area M yesterday, fleets harvested 45,988 sockeye for a season total of 3,860,286 fish.

5 chinook were caught, their total season harvest is 2,386 so far.

Fleets caught 497 chum on Monday, for a season total of 565,725.

89 pinks were caught the other day, their harvest is 1,408,761.

4 Cohos were caught on Monday, their total is 2,577.

A total of 5,839,735 million salmon across all species have been caught in Area M so far this season.

Messages to the Fleet

We have no messages to the fleet tonight