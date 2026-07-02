Fish Numbers: July 2, 2026

Baywide

The baywide catch on Wednesday was 1,773,790 fish, bringing the cumulative catch to 9,928,984 sockeye, while the catch forecast sits at 32.26 million sockeye. Escapement yesterday was 822,907 fish, bringing the run so far to 17,011,218 sockeye. The forecast this year expects a total run of 44.05 million sockeye.

Nushagak

In the Nushagak District, fleets caught 927,592 fish on Wednesday, for a total of 3,824,526 sockeye, with an average drift delivery of 766 sockeye. 72% of harvest was caught by the drift fleet, 24% by the set-net fleet, and 4% by set-netters in the Igushik. Their forecasted harvest is 13.9 million sockeye.

The total run this season in the Nushagak District is now 8.4 million [8,416,768] fish. Their pre-season forecast is an 18.39 million run.

Nushagak River

The Nushagak River sonar counted 86,011 sockeye on Wednesday, for a total of 2,599,402 sockeye up the Nushagak so far.

3,027 Chinook passed the Nushagak River sonar; their total is about 25,646 fish so far this season. 5,469 chum salmon passed the sonar yesterday, for a total of 145,593 fish.

The Nushagak River is estimated to see an 11.1 million fish run this season, and they are within their escapement goal range of 370,000 to 2.6 million fish.

The escapement goal range for king salmon in the Nushagak River is 55,000 to 120,000 fish.

Wood River

The Wood River tower crews counted 123,489 sockeye on Wednesday, making their total count 1,884,747 fish, plus another 8,250 sockeye past the tower as of 6 am this morning.

The Wood River is estimated to see a 6.43 million fish run this season, and they are within their escapement goal range of 700,000 to 2.8 million fish.

Igushik

Igushik crews counted 28,410 fish yesterday, for a total of 108,084 fish, with an additional 4,356 sockeye as of 6am this morning. They have an estimated run of 890,000 fish, and an escapement goal range of 150,000 to 400,000 fish.

Togiak

5,939 fish were caught in Togiak the other day, their total is 14,076 sockeye.

No Togiak escapement counts yet. The Togiak River’s forecasted inshore sockeye run this season is 530,000 fish, with an escapement goal range of 120,000 to 270,000.

Naknek-Kvichak

No fish were caught in the Naknek-Kvichak District yesterday, their total catch is 750,221 sockeye. 29% of the catch has been caught by Kvichak set-netters, 22% by Naknek set-netters, and 49% by the Naknek-Kvichak drift fleet. Their projected surplus is 6.2 million sockeye.

The Naknek towers counted 30,900 fish yesterday, for a total of 264,036 fish so far. The Naknek river has an estimated inshore run of 3.9 million sockeye, and the escapement goal range is 800,000 to 2 million.

Kvichak crews counted 236,310 fish, for a total of 624,606 sockeye so far. Their estimated run is 3.9 million fish, and their escapement goal range is at 2 million to 10 million.

Alagnak towers counted 100,650 fish, for a total of 174,410 fish thus far. The Alagnak River’s forecasted run is about 3.2 million sockeye, with an escapement goal of a minimum of 210,000 sockeye.

The total run for Naknek-Kvichak is at 2,114,273 fish. The pre-season run forecast for the district is around 11 million fish.

Egegik

478,293 fish were caught yesterday in Egegik, with an average drift delivery of 813 sockeye, and their season total catch is 3,197,566 sockeye. 83% of harvest was caught by the drift fleet, and 17% by the set-net fleet. Their harvest is forecasted at 7.5 million sockeye.

196,644 spawners made it past the counting towers in Egegik yesterday, bringing the season’s total escapement up to 836,310 fish so far. They are within their escapement goal range of 800,000 to 2 million fish.

Overall, the total run for Egegik sits at 4,183,876 sockeye, and the forecasted inshore run is for 8.9 million fish.

Ugashik

Ugashik crews hauled in 361,966 fish yesterday; their season’s catch is 2,142,595 sockeye, with an average drift delivery of 2,155 sockeye. 90% of the catch was caught by the drift fleets, and 10% was caught by set-netters. The forecast predicts a surplus of 4.3 million fish for harvest.

20,484 fish were counted passing by the Ugashik towers, for a total escapement of 39,630. Their escapement goal range is 500,000 to 1.4 million sockeye.

The Ugashik total run is 2,282,225 so far, the inshore run is forecasted at 5.2 million fish.

Vessel Registrations

As of 9 a.m. this morning, in Egegik, there are 409 permits on 284 boats. That will stay the same by Saturday, and the number of DBoats will stay at 125.

The Ugashik District has 230 permits on 153 boats, which will increase to 254 permits on 171 boats in the next 2 days. DBoats will go up from 77 to 83.

In the Naknek-Kvichak District, there are now 246 permits on 192 boats. That will increase to 307 permits on 235 boats by Saturday. DBoats will go from 54 to 72.

In the Nushagak, there are 674 permits on 476 boats. In the next 2 days, that will decrease to 663 permits on 466 boats. DBoats will move down from 198 to 197.

The Togiak District has 23 permits on 23 boats, which will stay the same in the next two days.

In total bay-wide, there are 1,582 active permits on 1,128 boats and 454 DBoats.

Chignik River Weir

At the Chignik River weir, 3,930 sockeye swam through the weir on Wednesday, for a season total of 297,678 sockeye. 3,259 fish were part of the early run, and 671 fish were part of the late run.

Area M

We have received no harvest report from Area M today.

Port Moller Test Fishery

Port Moller’s eighth stock composition is out, covering June 30–July 1.

North Peninsula 0.8%

Ugashik 22.1%

Egegik 13.1%

Naknek 4.3%

Alagnak 10.8%

Kvichak 28.7%

Nushagak 5.6%

Wood 14.1%

Igushik 0.2%

Togiak 0.1%

Kuskokwim 0.3%

The Daily Catch Index made a comeback yesterday, crews say that “Continued strength at the test fishery further increases the probability that the run will reach the preseason forecast or beyond.”

Station 2 caught 2 fish in the small net and 3 fish in the big net. That catch index is 10.

Station 4 caught 54 fish in the small net and 42 fish in the big net. That catch index is 192.

Station 6 caught 81 fish in the small net and 58 fish in the big net. That catch index is 278.

Station 8 caught 79 fish in the small net and 55 fish in the big net. That catch index is 277.

Station 10 caught 8 fish in the small net and 17 fish in the big net. That catch index is 50.

Station 12 caught 3 fish in the small net and 0 fish in the big net. That catch index is 6.

Station 14 caught 1 fish in the small net and 0 fish in the big net. That catch index is 3.

Station 16 caught 1 fish in the small net and 2 fish in the big net. That catch index is 6.

Station 18 caught 1 fish in the small net and 0 fish in the big net. That catch index is 2.

Station 20 caught 0 fish in the small net and 2 fish in the big net. That catch index is 5.

Station 22 caught 1 fish in the small net and 0 fish in the big net. That catch index is 2.

Station 24 caught 1 fish in the small net and 0 fish in the big net. That catch index is 2.

Overall, the average catch index for Wednesday was 69. The average length of fish caught in the small mesh was 510mm, and 521mm for fish in the big mesh.

Messages to the Fleet

We have 2 messages to the fleet tonight

To Avery Cathey on the F/V Independence:

Hey kiddo. Hope you're doing well and riding herd on Captain Brently, Car Crazy Corey, and Ben the Enchilada Man. I wanted to let you know I renewed your magazine subscription to "Six Pack Abs and other Hops and Barley Recipes," and the digital newsletter version of "Surviving the Patriarchy while Cleaning your Cauldron". They'll be waiting when you get home. Also, I'm sending your knife cleaning kit in the next care package, but I wasn't able to include the War Hammer. I'm still trying to figure out exactly why you needed it out there, but I won't pry. Okay, gotta run -- I'm finishing up your dating bio on "Farmer's Only"; I created a profile there for you and on "Bristlr". Gotta find someone to hang with during Salmon Fest and Sacred Acres!

Love You!

Bonus Mom

Happy birthday to Virgil Junior. Catch lots of fish and have a great day.

From, Mom.