Fish Numbers: June 25, 2026

Baywide

The baywide catch on Wednesday was 183,341 fish, bringing the cumulative catch to about 837,509 fish, while the catch forecast sits at 32.26 million sockeye. Escapement yesterday was 247,234 fish, bringing the run so far to 1,580,861 fish. The forecast this year expects a total run of 44.05 million sockeye.

Nushagak

In the Nushagak District, fleets caught 15,068 fish on Wednesday, for a total of 54,043 fish. The total run this season in the Nushagak District is now 578,715 fish.

In the Nushagak District, the pre-season forecast is an 18.39 million run with a potential surplus of 13.9 million fish.

Nushagak River

The Nushagak River sonar counted 116,974 sockeye on Wednesday, for a total of 355,976 sockeye up the Nushagak so far, with another 50,000 fish past the sonar this morning.

118 Chinook passed the Nushagak River sonar yesterday; their total is 6,240 fish so far this season. 8,399 chum salmon passed the sonar yesterday, for a total of 48,298 fish.

The Nushagak River is estimated to see an 11.1 million fish run this season, with an escapement goal range of 370,000 to 2.6 million fish.

The escapement goal range for king salmon in the Nushagak River is 55,000 to 120,000 fish.

Wood River

The Wood River tower crews counted a whopping 64,452 sockeye on Wednesday, making their total count 168,696 fish, plus another 7,644 sockeye past the tower as of 6 am this morning.

The Wood River is estimated to see a 6.43 million fish run this season, with an escapement goal range of 700,000 to 2.8 million fish.

Igushik

Igushik crews were up and running last night, and counted 1,128 sockeye as of 6am this morning. They have an estimated run of 890,000 fish, and an escapement goal range of 150,000 to 400,000 fish.

Togiak

681 fish were caught in Togiak the other day, bringing their total to 1,484 sockeye.

No Togiak escapement counts yet, the district’s tower crews are scheduled to begin around July 4th. The Togiak River’s forecasted inshore sockeye run this season is 530,000 fish, with an escapement goal range of 120,000 to 270,000.

Naknek-Kvichak

3,145 fish were caught in the Naknek-Kvichak District yesterday, making the total catch about 11,721 sockeye.

The Naknek towers counted 804 fish yesterday, for a total of 1,146 fish so far. The Naknek river has an estimated inshore run of 3.9 million sockeye, and the escapement goal range is 800,000 to 2 million.

Kvichak crews counted just 156 fish for a total of 228 sockeye so far. Their estimated run is 3.9 million fish, and their escapement goal range is at 2 million to 10 million.

The Alagnak River’s forecasted run is about 3.2 million sockeye, with an escapement goal of a minimum of 210,000 sockeye.

The pre-season run forecast for the district is around 11 million fish, with a projected surplus of 6.2 million sockeye.

Egegik

No fish were caught yesterday in Egegik, but their season total catch is 135,059 sockeye.

64,848 spawners made it past the counting towers in Egegik yesterday, bringing the season’s total escapement up to 117,306 fish so far.

Overall, the total run for Egegik sits at 352,365 sockeye, and the forecasted inshore run is for 8.9 million fish. The escapement goal range for the Egegik River is 800,000 to 2 million fish, leaving a potential surplus of 7.5 million for harvest.

Ugashik

Ugashik crews hauled in 164,447 fish yesterday; their season’s catch is 635,202 sockeye.

No escapement numbers yet, but the Ugashik inshore run is forecasted at 5.2 million fish. Their escapement goal range is 500,000 to 1.4 million sockeye, leaving a potential surplus of 4.3 million fish for harvest.

Vessel Registrations

As of 9 a.m. this morning, in Egegik, there are 491 permits on 344 boats. That will increase to 513 permits on 357 boats by Saturday, and the number of DBoats will increase from 147 to 156.

The Ugashik District has 168 permits on 115 boats, which will increase to 185 permits on 125 boats in the next 2 days. DBoats will go down from 53 to 60.

In the Naknek-Kvichak District, there are now 61 permits on 51 boats. That will increase to 62 permits on 52 boats by Saturday. DBoats will remain at 10.

In the Nushagak, there are 142 permits on 112 boats. In the next 2 days, that will skyrocket up to 323 permits on 236 boats. DBoats will move up from 30 to 87.

The Togiak District has 11 permits on 11 boats, which will stay the same in the next two days.

In total bay-wide, there are 873 active permits on 633 boats and 240 DBoats.

Chignik River Weir

At the Chignik River weir, 8,276 sockeye swam through the weir on Wednesday, for a season total of 246,661 fish. 7,807 fish were part of the early run, and 469 fish were part of the late run.

Area M

Unfortunately, there is no harvest report from Area M, but we do have updated totals for each species.

The sockeye are at 1,732,371.

Chinook are at 1,075.

Chum are sitting at 423,660.

Pinks are at 1,196,741.

And cohos are 492.

A total of 3,354,339 million fish across all species have been caught in Area M so far this season.

Port Moller Test Fishery:

For Port Moller catches on Wednesday, no fish were caught at Station 20, and Station 24 was not fished.

At the following test fishery stations, the smaller mesh size is 4 ½ inch and the bigger mesh size is 5 ⅛ inch.

Station 2 caught 0 fish in the small net and 1 fish in the big net. That catch index is 3.

Station 4 caught 17 fish in the small net and 14 fish in the big net. That catch index is 64.

Station 6 caught 19 fish in the small net and 9 fish in the big net. That catch index is 60.

Station 8 caught 73 fish in the small net and 42 fish in the big net. That catch index is 238.

Station 10 caught 48 fish in the small net and 48 fish in the big net. That catch index is 186.

Station 12 caught 107 fish in the small net and 50 fish in the big net. That catch index is 336.

Station 14 caught 3 fish in the small net and 2 fish in the big net. That catch index is 10.

Station 16 caught 4 fish in the small net and 1 fish in the big net. That catch index is 10.

Station 18 caught 0 fish in the small net and 1 fish in the big net. That catch index is 2.

Station 22 caught 6 fish in the small net and 3 fish in the big net. That catch index is 19.

Overall, the average catch index for Wednesday was 78. The average length of fish caught in the small mesh was 516mm, and 535mm for fish in the big mesh.

Messages to the Fleet

We have NO messages to the fleet tonight