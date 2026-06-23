Fish Numbers: June 23, 2026

Baywide Total

The baywide catch on Monday was 134,636, bringing the cumulative catch to about 419,508, while the catch forecast sits at 32.26 million. Total escapement was at 266,005, bringing the run so far to 695,513 fish. The forecast this year expects a total run of 44.05 million.

Nushagak

In the Nushagak District, fleets caught 7,672 fish on Monday, for a total of about 29,064 fish. The total run this season in the Nushagak District is now just under 269,683 fish.

In the Nushagak District, the pre-season forecast is an 18.39 million run with a potential surplus of 13.9 million fish.

Nushagak River

The Nushagak River sonar counted almost 32,592 sockeye on Monday, for a total of about 188,689 sockeye up the Nushagak so far, with another 5,618 past the sonar this morning.

35 Chinook passed the Nushagak River sonar yesterday; their total is about 5,547 so far this season. 179 chum salmon passed the sonar yesterday, for a total of 37,179.

The Nushagak River is estimated to see an 11.1 million fish run this season, with an escapement goal range of 370,000 to 2.6 million.

The escapement goal range for king salmon in the Nushagak River is 55,000 to 120,000.

Wood River

The Wood River tower crews counted 21,246 sockeye on Monday for a total so far of 51,930, plus another 6,942 past the tower as of 6 am this morning.

The Wood River is estimated to see a 6.43 million fish run this season, with an escapement goal range of 700,000 to 2.8 million.

Igushik

The Igushik crew is heading out today to get set up, so escapement counts for them should begin very soon. They have an estimated run of 890,000 fish, and an escapement goal range of 150,000 to 400,000.

Togiak

And no Togiak counts yet, the district’s tower crews are scheduled to begin around July 4th. The Togiak River’s forecasted inshore sockeye run this season is 530,000 fish, with an escapement goal range of 120,000 to 270,000.

Naknek-Kvichak

3,208 fish were caught in the Naknek-Kvichak District yesterday, making the total about 3,486. The pre-season run forecast for the district is around 11 million fish, with a projected surplus of 6.2 million sockeye.

The Naknek towers counted just 60 fish yesterday, for a total of 150 so far. The Naknek’s river has an estimated inshore run of 3.9 million sockeye, and the escapement goal range is 800,000 to 2 million.

No escapement counts from the Kvichak crews yet, but their estimated run is also 3.9 million fish, and their escapement goal range is at 2 million to 10 million.

The Alagnak River’s forecasted run is about 3.2 million sockeye, with an escapement goal of a minimum of 210,000 sockeye.

Egegik

No fish were caught yesterday in Egegik, but their season total catch is just over 135,059.

4,002 spawners made it past the counting towers in Egegik yesterday, bringing the season’s total escapement up to 25,236 fish so far.

In Egegik, the forecasted inshore run is for 8.9 million fish. The escapement goal range for the Egegik River is 800,000 to 2 million fish, leaving a potential surplus of 7.5 million for harvest.

Ugashik

Ugashik crews hauled in 123,756 fish yesterday; their season’s catch is just under 251,899.

No escapement numbers yet, but the Ugashik inshore run is forecasted at 5.2 million fish. Their escapement goal range is 500,000 to 1.4 million, leaving a potential surplus of 4.3 million fish for harvest.

Vessel Registrations

As of 9 a.m. this morning, in Egegik, there are 360 permits on 250 boats. That will increase to 363 permits on 250 boats by Thursday, and the number of DBoats will increase from 110 to 113.

The Ugashik District has 308 permits on 205 boats, which will decrease to 307 permits on 204 boats in the next 2 days. DBoats will stay at 103.

In the Naknek-Kvichak District, there are now 60 permits on 51 boats. That will increase to 65 permits on 54 boats by Thursday. DBoats will go from 9 to 11.

In the Nushagak, there are 77 permits on 64 boats. In the next 2 days, that will become 94 permits on 76 boats. DBoats will move up from 13 to 18.

The Togiak District has 9 permits on 9 boats, which will stay the same in the next two days.

In total bay-wide, there are 814 active permits on 579 boats and 235 DBoats.

Chignik River Weir

At the Chignik River weir, 15,269 sockeye swam through the weir on Monday, for a season total of 227,224. 14,643 fish were part of the early run, and 626 were part of the late run.

Area M

Over in Area M yesterday, fleets harvested over 128,797 sockeye for a season total of 1,651,607.

65 chinook were caught yesterday, bringing the total season harvest to 976 thus far.

Fleets caught over 39,845 chum on Monday, for a total of 406,339.

And 107,340 pinks were caught the other day, bringing their harvest to 1,094,248.

No Cohos were caught on Monday, their total is 486.

A total of about 3,153,656 million fish across all species have been caught in Area M so far this season. The majority of commercial harvests have been caught on the South Peninsula by South Unimak and Shumagin Islands fleets.

Port Moller Test Fishery

Port Moller’s third stock composition is out, covering June 20–21.

North Peninsula 3.3%, Ugashik 12.4%, Egegik 18.1%, Naknek 2.6%, Alagnak 1.9%, Kvichak 6.0%, Nushagak 37.4%, Wood 11.1%, Igushik 4.7%, Togiak 0.7%, Kuskokwim 1.7%.

For Port Moller catches on Monday, no fish were caught at Stations 16, 18, and 22, and station 4 was not fished.

At the following test fishery stations, the smaller mesh size is 4 ½ inch and the bigger mesh size is 5 ⅛ inch.

Station 2 caught 6 fish in the small net and 0 fish in the big net. That catch index is 15.

Station 6 caught 28 fish in the small net and 2 fish in the big net. That catch index is 60.

Station 8 caught 22 fish in the small net and 5 fish in the big net. That catch index is 54.

Station 10 caught 38 fish in the small net and 38 fish in the big net. That catch index is 163.

Station 12 caught 124 fish in the small net and 125 fish in the big net. That catch index is 534.

Station 14 caught 4 fish in the small net and 0 fish in the big net. That catch index is 9.

Station 20 caught 3 fish in the small net and 0 fish in the big net. That catch index is 6.

Station 24 caught 1 fish in the small net and 0 fish in the big net. That catch index is 2.

Overall, the average catch index for Monday was 72. The average length of fish caught in the small mesh was 511mm, and 533mm for fish in the big mesh.

Messages to the Fleet

We have NO messages to the fleet tonight