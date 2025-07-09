Fish Numbers Report: July 9, 2025

Baywide Total

The baywide catch on Tuesday was 2,612,253 fish, making the total season catch 29,392,531. Overall escapement is at 11,580,099 so far. The total run as of Tuesday, July 8 was estimated at 42,372,630 sockeye. The preseason forecast is set at 51.4 million fish, and the preseason estimated range is 37–66 million fish.

Nushagak

In the Nushagak District, fleets hauled in 928,883 fish on Tuesday, for a total of 13,400,190 with an average drift delivery of 1,030 sockeye. The pre-season catch forecast in the Nushagak District is 15.7 million fish.

Escapement was 210,465 yesterday, for an overall count of 5,565,873 so far. The total run this season in the Nushagak District is 18,966,063, and the pre-season forecast is 21 million fish.

Nushagak River

The Nushagak River sonar counted 59,919 sockeye on Tuesday, for a total of 2,948,001 sockeye up the Nushagak so far, with another 17,000 counted at 6 a.m. this morning.

2,022 Chinook passed the sonar; their total is 32,297 so far this season. And 12,304 chum passed the sonar, for a total of 336,736.

The Nushagak River has surpassed its expected escapement of 2 million fish, and has exceeded its escapement goal range of 370,000 to 2.5 million. The escapement goal range for chinook salmon is 55,000 to 120,000.

Wood River

99,729 sockeye passed the Wood River counting tower on Tuesday, for a total of 2,212,116 so far, with another 32,976 fish passing the tower as of 6 a.m. this morning. Overall escapement is forecasted to be 2.4 million sockeye this season, and the Wood is within its escapement goal range of 700,000 to 3 million.

Igushik

The Igushik tower crew counted 50,820 fish yesterday, for a total of 405,756, with an additional 7,320 fish counted as of 6 a.m. this morning. Igushik has surpassed its preseason escapement estimate of 340,000 fish, and has exceeded its escapement goal range of 150,000 to 400,000.

Togiak

3,312 sockeye were counted by the Togiak tower crews on Tuesday, for a total of 16,554, with another 648 fish counted as of 6 a.m. this morning. Escapement in the Togiak is an expected 230,000, with an escapement goal range of 120,000 to 270,000.

Naknek-Kvichak

Naknek and Kvichak fishing fleets caught 1,018,798 fish yesterday; their total is 7,448,010, with a drift delivery of 1,459 sockeye. The pre-season catch forecast is around 7.7 million fish.

Escapement was 297,132 yesterday, for an overall count of 4,390,824 so far. The total run this season in the Naknek-Kvichak District is 12,638,834, and the pre-season forecast is a 16 million sockeye run.

Naknek River

Naknek tower crews spotted 38,514 fish yesterday, their total is 811,092. The Naknek’s escapement estimate is 1.1 million sockeye, and they are within their escapement goal range of 800,000 to 2 million.

Kvichak River

The Kvichak River crews counted 131,400 fish, for a total of 2,233,818. Their escapement forecast is at 4 million fish, and the Kvichak is within their escapement goal range of 2 million to 10 million.

Alagnak

127,218 fish were counted swimming in the Alagnak River yesterday, making their total 1,345,914. The Alagnak River’s escapement is estimated to be 2.7 million sockeye.

Egegik

Egegik fleets brought in 379,216 fish yesterday, making their total catch 5,321,532, with an average drift delivery of 1,002 sockeye. Egegik has surpassed its pre-season catch forecast of 5.2 million fish.

110,562 spawners were counted passing the towers in Egegik yesterday, making the season’s total escapement 1,152,798 fish. The Egegik river has surpassed their escapement forecast of 1.1 million fish, and they are within their escapement goal range of 800,000 to 2 million.

The total season run so far for Egegik is 6,574,330, and they are past their preseason run forecast of 6.5 million sockeye salmon.

Ugashik

Ugashik fleets brought in 285,410 fish yesterday, their total harvest is 3,146,751, with an average drift delivery of 1,548 sockeye. Ugashik’s catch forecast is 5.5 million fish.

Escapement in Ugashik was 158,670 yesterday, for a total of 454,050 and escapement is an expected 1.2 million, with an escapement goal range of 500,000 to 1.4 million.

The total season run for Ugashik is 4,100,801, and the preseason run forecast is 6.9 million sockeye.

Vessel Registrations

As of 9 a.m. this morning, in Egegik, there are 224 permits on 159 boats. By Friday that should stay the same, and the number of DBoats will remain at 66.

The Ugashik District has 297 permits on 201 boats, which should increase to 307 permits on 207 boats in the next 2 days. DBoats will move up from 96 to 100.

In the Naknek-Kvichak District, there are now 530 permits on 397 boats. That should increase to 568 permits on 421 boats by Friday. DBoats will increase from 133 to 147.

In the Nushagak, there are 526 permits on 380 boats. In the next 2 days that should move down to 524 permits on 379 boats. DBoats will go from 145 to 144.

In Togiak there are 23 permits on 23 boats, and that should stay the same by Friday.

In total bay-wide, there are 1,600 active permits on 1,160 boats and 440 DBoats.

Chignik River weir

At the Chignik River weir, 9,117 sockeye swam through the weir on Tuesday, for a season total of 423,607 so far.

5,866 fish were part of the early run, and 3,251 fish were part of the late run.

Area M

No harvest report from Area M today, check back in tomorrow for the latest.

Port Moller Test Fishery

For Port Moller catches on Tuesday, no fish were caught at station 4.

Station 2 caught 0 fish in the small net and 1 fish in the big net. That catch index is 2.

Station 6 caught 23 fish in the small net and 14 fish in the big net. That catch index is 85.

Station 8 caught 16 fish in the small net and 18 fish in the big net. That catch index is 85.

Station 10 caught 3 fish in the small net and 2 fish in the big net. That catch index is 13.

Station 12 caught 0 fish in the small net and 1 fish in the big net. That catch index is 3.

Station 14 caught 1 fish in the small net and 0 fish in the big net. That catch index is 3.

Station 16 caught 1 fish in the small net and 7 fish in the big net. That catch index is 20.

Station 18 caught 21 fish in the small net and 15 fish in the big net. That catch index is 94.

Station 20 caught 8 fish in the small net and 19 fish in the big net. That catch index is 68.

Station 22 caught 5 fish in the small net and 0 fish in the big net. That catch index is 14.

Station 24 caught 18 fish in the small net and 25 fish in the big net. That catch index is 96.

Overall, the average catch index for Tuesday was 35. The average length of fish caught in the small mesh is 508mm, and 530mm for fish in the big mesh.

