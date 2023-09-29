Dillingham murder suspect charged for cyberstalking, threats

A grand jury indicted Joshua Wahl, 31, on federal cyberstalking charges on September 20.

Wahl is accused of sending threats to Sheriff Michael Chitwood of Volusia County, north of Orlando, starting last March, after Chitwood held a news conference speaking out against anti-Semetic and pro-Nazi messages. Federal authorities say the first threat was sent through email, wherein Wahl claimed to be armed with lasers and explosives, while later threats were posted on 4Chan, a web platform known for extremist content. Investigators say they found an online persona associated with Wahl that featured anti-Semitic and anti-law enforcement posts.

Wahl faces murder charges for the August deaths of Dillingham residents Timothy Evans and Jennifer Gardiner. Court documents from that case also reference Wahl’s alleged use of 4Chan, including an image posted there showing Wahl with a weapon that matched one found at the crime scene.

Wahl remains jailed in Anchorage on state murder charges.

