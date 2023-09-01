Dillingham Double homicide suspect indicted

A superior court indicted Joshua Wahl earlier this week. Wahl is charged with the murders of 31-year-old Timothy Evans and 32-year-old Jennifer Gardiner. He has pleaded not guilty.

According to a police affidavit, on August 19, Wahl called the Dillingham police to report the discovery of two deceased people in a residence near the city’s airport. Police and state troopers confirmed the deceased were Evans and Gardiner. The affidavit says that troopers from Bethel’s Major Crimes Unit were notified, and two investigators from Bethel took control of the case.

A trooper dispatch says that law enforcement arrested Wahl the next evening.

Wahl’s attorney has filed a notice of alibi defense; a defendant must notify the prosecutor if they intend to rely on an alibi in their defense, as part of Alaska’s rules of criminal procedure. Wahl’s next court appearance, a pre-trial conference, is scheduled for October 16.

Funerals for both Evans and Gardiner were held in Dillingham this week.

