New Stuyahok man's body recovered

Alaska State Troopers recovered Joseph Gust’s body from the Nushagak River on July 29, several miles downstream from where he was reported missing.

Joseph Gust of New Stuyahok, aged 33, and Michael Gust, 42, went sport fishing on Monday, July 10. The next day, troopers received word of an empty skiff circling in the river near the village of Ekwok. That night, Michael Gust appeared in Ekwok, but Joseph Gust remained missing.

The discovery of Joseph Gust’s body ends a multi-week search by community members, troopers and a dive search team. Troopers say no foul play is suspected.

