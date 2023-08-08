© 2023 KDLG
Public Radio for Alaska's Bristol Bay
Public Safety

New Stuyahok man's body recovered

KDLG 670AM | By Christina McDermott
Published August 8, 2023 at 9:50 AM AKDT
Google Maps

Alaska State Troopers recovered Joseph Gust’s body from the Nushagak River on July 29, several miles downstream from where he was reported missing.

Joseph Gust of New Stuyahok, aged 33, and Michael Gust, 42, went sport fishing on Monday, July 10. The next day, troopers received word of an empty skiff circling in the river near the village of Ekwok. That night, Michael Gust appeared in Ekwok, but Joseph Gust remained missing.

The discovery of Joseph Gust’s body ends a multi-week search by community members, troopers and a dive search team. Troopers say no foul play is suspected.

Get in touch with the author at christina@kdlg.org or 907-842-2200.

Public Safety
Christina McDermott
Christina McDermott began reporting for KDLG, Dillingham’s NPR member station, in March 2023. Previously, she worked with KCBX News in San Luis Obispo, California, where she focused on local news and cultural stories. She’s passionate about producing evocative, sound-rich work that informs and connects the public.
See stories by Christina McDermott
