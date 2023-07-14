New Stuyahok man reported missing Tuesday

State Troopers reported that Joseph Gust of New Stuyahok has been missing since Tuesday, July 14.

On Tuesday morning, around 10 a.m., troopers received notice of a vacant skiff that was circling downstream from Ekwok in the Nushagak River. In a dispatch, they reported that Gust, age 33, was sport fishing with Michael Gust in the area Monday afternoon, July 10.

The dispatch says troopers began searching the area by skiff and air but did not find the men. That night, Michael Gust arrived in Ekwok. Joseph Gust is still missing.

The Department of Public Safety says that yesterday, July 13, ground teams searched from New Stuyahok to Ekwok and a vessel patrolled the river. Search and rescue efforts are underway.

If you have any information on Gust’s location, please contact the State Troopers in Dillingham at (907) 842-5641.

This article has been updated to include more detail.

Get in touch with the author at christina@kdlg.org or 907-842-2200.

