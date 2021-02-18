Update: Dillingham law enforcement involved in shooting; person brought into custody

Dillingham Police and Alaska State Troopers were involved in a shooting with an individual in Dillingham Thursday afternoon. The individual was brought into custody at 5:30 p.m. The scene is under investigation.

There are no injuries to law enforcement personnel, and the individual is being treated for injuries.

Dillingham police received reports of a ditched car on the side of a road shortly before noon on Thursday. Dillingham dispatch made contact with the driver, who told dispatch that they had a rifle and ammunition.

Dillingham police arrived at the scene shortly after noon. The person tried to flee when DPD and Troopers arrived on scene, but they couldn’t get the car out of the ditch.

Alaska State Troopers report that police and troopers exchanged gunfire with the person around 12:30 before they retreated to a safe position and set up a perimeter near the vehicle.

Kanakanak Hospital went into lockdown Thursday as a precaution. It resumes normal operations Friday.

Investigators from the Alaska Bureau of Investigation are handling the case, and the scene is under investigation.

