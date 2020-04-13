Structure fires in Naknek and Pilot Point result in two deaths

On April 5 and 6, structure fires in the two communities resulted in two deaths, as well as the total loss of the buildings. No foul play is suspected at this time, troopers and police report.

Two people died in two separate structure fires in the first week of April. One was in Naknek, the other in Pilot Point.

The Village Public Safety Office in Pilot Point reported a fire at a residence on the night of April 5 to Alaska State Troopers, who responded along with the State Fire Marshal. It burned into the next morning, resulting in a total loss of the structure. Troopers report that one person died in that fire.

On the morning of April 6, the Bristol Bay Borough Police notified the State Fire Marshal’s Office of a fire at a residence in Naknek where one person died. Chief of Police John Rhyshek said the fire completely burned down a single-story ranch style home. Two deputy fire marshals from Anchorage responded to assist borough police in its investigation.

No foul play is suspected in either fire at this time, though the investigations are ongoing. The remains of both people were sent to the state medical examiner in Anchorage for identification.

