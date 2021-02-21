State identifies Troopers, Dillingham police who fired their guns in Thursday's shooting

Three troopers and one Dillingham police officer exchanged gunfire with a person in Dillingham Thursday. According to the trooper dispatch, the person was in a vehicle stuck in a ditch and told police they had a rifle and ammunition before law enforcement arrived on the scene and shots were fired.

The Alaska State Troopers have released the names of the law enforcement personnel involved in the shooting in Dillingham on Thursday.

Three troopers fired their guns: Sergeant Aaron Mobley, Adam Jackson, and Benjamin Turner. Mobley has worked with the troopers for 17 years, Jackson and Turner for two.

Two Dillingham police officers responded to the incident. One, Daniel Gonzalez-Fawcett, fired his gun. He has worked with the Dillingham Police Department for three months, and has four years of experience in law enforcement in other parts of the state.

Shortly before noon on Thursday, Dillingham police were told that a vehicle was in a ditch by a road, according to a trooper dispatch report.

Dillingham police asked state troopers for help at 12:21 p.m. When Dillingham police dispatch contacted the driver, the person told dispatch they had a rifle and ammunition. Dillingham police and state troopers arrived at the scene. At 12:31 p.m., troopers reported that shots were fired. Police and troopers exchanged gunfire with the person before they retreated to a safe distance and set up a perimeter near the vehicle.

The driver was taken into custody around 5:30 p.m. They are receiving medical treatment at a hospital in the Anchorage area.

