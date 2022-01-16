-
Update: Dillingham Search and Rescue is continuing its search on Wednesday. People who want to volunteer to help with the search should call…
-
Peter Golia, 32, was last seen around 6 a.m. on Sunday at his home on Kanakanak Road, according to Dillingham police. If you have seen him or have…
-
Police declined to identify the driver, who’s next of kin has been notified.One person is dead in Dillingham after a car accident this weekend.On Saturday…
-
The jail closed because the police department was short-staffed. It employs two corrections officer, but has three vacant positions in that division.…
-
The Dillingham Police Department currently is down to one corrections officer until July, when the other officer returns from medical leave. There are…
-
Residents have reported difficulties summoning Alaska State Troopers in emergencies, and local officials no longer want to be caught in the middle. Now,…
-
Dillingham’s Police Department is understaffed following the resignation of two officers in the past month. But high turnover is common at DPD. Burnout, a…
-
Daniel Wahl was remanded to the Anchorage Correctional Complex. His bail is set at $100,000. Alaska Bureau Investigators arrested Dillingham resident…
-
Three troopers and one Dillingham police officer exchanged gunfire with a person in Dillingham Thursday. According to the trooper dispatch, the person was…
-
This is the first time there has been a break-in at the Dillingham marijuana store. Stolen items include marijuana gummy bears and soda, as well as glass,…