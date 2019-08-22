Smoke from Levelock fire hangs over Dillingham

Smoke from a 5,0000 acre fire near Levelock is moving from Dillingham. Until there's a period substantial period of rainfall, threats of wildfires could continue.

Smoke from the Levelock Fire has made its way to Dillingham.

Climate specialist Rick Thoman said these conditions could have an immediate impact on people with respiratory problems.

“Especially folks with asthma or impaired lung capacity," Thoman said. "Even relatively low amounts of wildfire smoke that just kind of make it hazy can really exacerbate those conditions for those sensitive people and of course as you would expect, infants as well.”

People who live in smoky areas are advised to keep air in their homes fresh by keeping their windows. Those with sensitivities to wildfire smoke should avoid strenuous activity.

Thoman said until there is at least a week of rainfall, wildfires will continue to pose a threat to the region.

“The ground conditions – fuel conditions – are susceptible to these accidental starts," Thoman said. "So what we really need is the weather patterns to change and get into a more typical Bristol Bay wet fall weather.”

The smoke is expected to linger in the Dillingham area until there is a change in wind direction.

